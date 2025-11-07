Charleston (SC) hosts Charleston Southern after Barbot’s 32-point game

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0) Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC)…

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) plays Charleston Southern after Taryn Barbot scored 32 points in Charleston (SC)’s 135-41 win over the Covenant Scots.

Charleston (SC) finished 25-8 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Cougars gave up 57.8 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

Charleston Southern went 14-16 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Buccaneers gave up 65.8 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

