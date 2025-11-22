Charleston (SC) faces Yale

Yale Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC)…

Yale Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) squares off against Yale in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Cougars have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) is ninth in the CAA with 12.5 assists per game led by Jlynn Counter averaging 3.7.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in non-conference play. Yale is third in the Ivy League scoring 86.0 points per game and is shooting 51.8%.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Yale gives up. Yale averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Counter is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Cougars. Martin Kalu is averaging 12.0 points.

Nick Townsend is averaging 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Riley Fox is averaging 14.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.