Charleston (SC) faces Charleston Southern following Barbot’s 32-point outing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers (0-1) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (1-0)

Charleston, South Carolina; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) faces Charleston Southern after Taryn Barbot scored 32 points in Charleston (SC)’s 135-41 win over the Covenant Scots.

Charleston (SC) finished 25-8 overall with a 14-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Cougars shot 40.2% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

Charleston Southern finished 14-16 overall with a 7-9 record on the road a season ago. The Buccaneers averaged 57.3 points per game while shooting 37.1% from the field and 26.2% from behind the arc last season.

