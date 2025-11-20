Charleston (SC) Cougars take on the UMass Minutemen

UMass Minutemen (3-1) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC)…

UMass Minutemen (3-1) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will face UMass at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Cougars are 2-3 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

UMass went 12-20 overall with a 12-20 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Minutemen averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 14.6 second-chance points and 18.3 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.