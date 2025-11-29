Charleston (SC) Cougars take on the High Point Panthers

High Point Panthers (6-1) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-0) Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High Point and…

High Point Panthers (6-1) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-0)

Westwego, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point and Charleston (SC) square off in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Cougars are 6-0 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) leads the CAA with 16.7 assists per game led by Taylor Barbot averaging 8.2.

The Panthers are 6-1 in non-conference play. High Point scores 76.6 points while outscoring opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Charleston (SC) averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 5.3 per game High Point gives up. High Point averages 22.8 more points per game (76.6) than Charleston (SC) allows (53.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Barbot is scoring 21.7 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Cougars. Sophie Tougas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Macy Spencer is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Panthers. Aaliyah Collins is averaging 17.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

