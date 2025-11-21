Charleston (SC) Cougars play the UMass Minutemen

UMass Minutemen (3-1) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars…

UMass Minutemen (3-1) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) will take on UMass at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Cougars have a 2-3 record in non-conference games. Charleston (SC) ranks eighth in the CAA in team defense, allowing 74.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

UMass went 12-20 overall with a 12-20 record in non-conference games in the 2024-25 season. The Minutemen averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 37.6 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 10.6 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.