Charleston (SC) Cougars and the Yale Bulldogs square off in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Yale Bulldogs (4-1) vs. Charleston (SC) Cougars (3-3)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -7.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston (SC) squares off against Yale at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Cougars are 3-3 in non-conference play. Charleston (SC) is sixth in the CAA with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Chol Machot averaging 2.7.

The Bulldogs are 4-1 in non-conference play. Yale ranks second in the Ivy League with 17.0 assists per game led by Nick Townsend averaging 4.4.

Charleston (SC)’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Yale gives up. Yale averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is shooting 46.7% and averaging 12.8 points for the Cougars. Martin Kalu is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Townsend is averaging 17 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Bulldogs. Riley Fox is averaging 14.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

