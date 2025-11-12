Chaney has 24 as Valparaiso takes down Nicholls 68-63

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Rakim Chaney scored 24 points as Valparaiso beat Nicholls 68-63 on Wednesday. Chaney also added six…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Rakim Chaney scored 24 points as Valparaiso beat Nicholls 68-63 on Wednesday.

Chaney also added six rebounds for the Beacons (2-1). Owen Dease added 13 points and Shon Tupuola scored 10.

Trae English finished with 14 points for the Colonels (0-3). Sincere Malone and Zaiden Cross each added 11 points for Nicholls.

Valparaiso went into halftime ahead of the Colonels 25-19. Chaney put up 13 points in the half. Tucker Tornatta’s layup with 5:23 left in the second half gave Valparaiso the lead for good at 53-51. The Beacons led by three points with six seconds left before Dease was fouled and made two free throws with one second left to wrap up the win.

