Chance Westry, Jacob Meyer help UAB roll past Mississippi Valley State 106-55 in opener

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chance Westry scored 23 points and Jacob Meyer added 22 to help UAB defeat Mississippi Valley…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Chance Westry scored 23 points and Jacob Meyer added 22 to help UAB defeat Mississippi Valley State 106-55 in a season opener Monday night.

Westry added five rebounds and four steals for the Blazers. Meyer made 8 of 14 shots. Ahmad Robinson scored 14.

Michael James finished with 25 points and four steals for the Delta Devils.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.