Chammaa leads Arkansas State against SFA after 21-point showing

Arkansas State Red Wolves (1-0) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (1-0)

Huntsville, Texas; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -1.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State visits SFA after Joey Chammaa scored 21 points in Arkansas State’s 89-85 win over the Ohio Bobcats.

SFA finished 14-17 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Lumberjacks averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.9 second-chance points and 1.3 bench points last season.

Arkansas State went 8-6 on the road and 25-11 overall last season. The Red Wolves averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 14.7 second-chance points and 6.6 bench points last season.

