Central Michigan tips off season at home against Appalachian State

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Central Michigan Chippewas

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan hosts Appalachian State in the season opener.

Central Michigan finished 14-17 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Chippewas allowed opponents to score 72.2 points per game and shoot 43.5% from the field last season.

Appalachian State went 17-14 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Mountaineers averaged 67.8 points per game while shooting 43.7% from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range last season.

