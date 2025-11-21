Central Michigan takes on Eastern Illinois following Morson’s 21-point game

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-4) at Central Michigan Chippewas (3-1) Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (0-4) at Central Michigan Chippewas (3-1)

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan faces Eastern Illinois after Madi Morson scored 21 points in Central Michigan’s 87-54 win over the Detroit Mercy Titans.

Central Michigan finished 14-17 overall with a 7-7 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Chippewas gave up 67.1 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

Eastern Illinois finished 18-12 overall last season while going 5-11 on the road. The Panthers gave up 61.0 points per game while committing 17.8 fouls last season.

