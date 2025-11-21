Central Michigan set for road matchup with the Marquette Golden Eagles

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (3-3) Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces Central Michigan…

Central Michigan Chippewas (2-3) at Marquette Golden Eagles (3-3)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marquette faces Central Michigan in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Golden Eagles have gone 3-2 at home. Marquette is fifth in the Big East scoring 83.2 points while shooting 42.7% from the field.

The Chippewas are 0-1 on the road. Central Michigan is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

Marquette scores 83.2 points, 10.0 more per game than the 73.2 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Marquette allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ben Gold averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Chase Ross is shooting 48.0% and averaging 19.8 points.

Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 11.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 9.8 points.

