Central Michigan hosts Appalachian State to tip off season

Appalachian State Mountaineers at Central Michigan Chippewas

Mount Pleasant, Michigan; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan opens the season at home against Appalachian State.

Central Michigan went 14-17 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Chippewas averaged 75.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.2 last season.

Appalachian State finished 5-8 on the road and 17-14 overall last season. The Mountaineers averaged 67.8 points per game last season, 12.5 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

