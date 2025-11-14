Live Radio
Central Michigan Chippewas and the Coppin State Eagles meet

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 7:27 AM

Coppin State Eagles (0-4) vs. Central Michigan Chippewas (1-2)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Chippewas -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan will face Coppin State at McArthur Center in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Central Michigan went 14-17 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Chippewas averaged 7.4 steals, 2.9 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

Coppin State finished 6-24 overall with a 2-13 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 62.2 points per game while shooting 39.7% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

