Central Arkansas plays Arkansas State in non-conference matchup

Arkansas State Red Wolves (2-2) at Central Arkansas Sugar Bears (1-2)

Conway, Arkansas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas hosts Arkansas State in out-of-conference play.

Central Arkansas finished 23-10 overall a season ago while going 14-2 at home. The Sugar Bears averaged 68.7 points per game last season, 11.8 from the free-throw line and 23.1 from deep.

Arkansas State went 21-11 overall with a 7-9 record on the road last season. The Red Wolves gave up 67.6 points per game while committing 17.3 fouls last season.

