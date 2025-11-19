Central Arkansas faces North Texas following Hunter’s 26-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (1-3) at North Texas Mean Green (3-2) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas…

Central Arkansas Bears (1-3) at North Texas Mean Green (3-2)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits North Texas after Camren Hunter scored 26 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-77 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mean Green have gone 2-0 at home. North Texas is the top team in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

Central Arkansas finished 9-24 overall a season ago while going 1-16 on the road. The Bears shot 41.0% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

