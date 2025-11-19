Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Central Arkansas faces North…

Central Arkansas faces North Texas following Hunter’s 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 19, 2025, 4:48 AM

Central Arkansas Bears (1-3) at North Texas Mean Green (3-2)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits North Texas after Camren Hunter scored 26 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-77 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mean Green have gone 2-0 at home. North Texas is the top team in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 63.0 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

Central Arkansas finished 9-24 overall a season ago while going 1-16 on the road. The Bears shot 41.0% from the field and 29.4% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up