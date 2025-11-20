Central Arkansas faces North Texas after Hunter’s 26-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (1-3) at North Texas Mean Green (3-2)
Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -16.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits North Texas after Camren Hunter scored 26 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-77 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.
The Mean Green are 2-0 on their home court. North Texas scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.
Central Arkansas went 9-24 overall a season ago while going 1-16 on the road. The Bears averaged 7.3 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.
