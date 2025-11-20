Central Arkansas faces North Texas after Hunter’s 26-point game

Central Arkansas Bears (1-3) at North Texas Mean Green (3-2) Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean…

Central Arkansas Bears (1-3) at North Texas Mean Green (3-2)

Denton, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mean Green -16.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Arkansas visits North Texas after Camren Hunter scored 26 points in Central Arkansas’ 84-77 overtime loss to the Samford Bulldogs.

The Mean Green are 2-0 on their home court. North Texas scores 69.0 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

Central Arkansas went 9-24 overall a season ago while going 1-16 on the road. The Bears averaged 7.3 steals, 2.4 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

