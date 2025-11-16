Cent. Conn. St. visits UMass after Banks’ 26-point game

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-1) at UMass Minutemen (2-1) Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-1) at UMass Minutemen (2-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Marcus Banks scored 26 points in UMass’ 94-80 victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

UMass finished 12-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Minutemen allowed opponents to score 75.0 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 16-3 in NEC action and 12-3 on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 7.6 steals, 4.2 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

