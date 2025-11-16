Live Radio
Cent. Conn. St. visits UMass after Banks’ 26-point game

The Associated Press

November 16, 2025, 4:50 AM

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (2-1) at UMass Minutemen (2-1)

Amherst, Massachusetts; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minutemen -10.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: UMass hosts Cent. Conn. St. after Marcus Banks scored 26 points in UMass’ 94-80 victory over the Le Moyne Dolphins.

UMass finished 12-20 overall with an 8-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Minutemen allowed opponents to score 75.0 points per game and shoot 42.7% from the field last season.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 16-3 in NEC action and 12-3 on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 7.6 steals, 4.2 blocks and 10.4 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

