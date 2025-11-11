Cent. Conn. St. visits Boston College for non-conference matchup

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-1) at Boston College Eagles (1-1) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-1) at Boston College Eagles (1-1)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -20.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on Cent. Conn. St. in non-conference play.

Boston College went 12-19 overall with a 9-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 70.4 points per game last season, 31.4 in the paint, 11.0 off of turnovers and 6.1 on fast breaks.

Cent. Conn. St. went 12-3 on the road and 25-7 overall last season. The Blue Devils averaged 14.8 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 5.1 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

