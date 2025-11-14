Cent. Conn. St. takes on UMass Lowell, looks to end 3-game slide

UMass Lowell River Hawks (1-1) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-3) New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (1-1) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-3)

New Britain, Connecticut; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. heads into the matchup against UMass Lowell as losers of three games in a row.

Cent. Conn. St. finished 11-19 overall a season ago while going 7-8 at home. The Blue Devils averaged 61.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.9 last season.

UMass Lowell finished 3-25 overall with a 2-11 record on the road last season. The River Hawks averaged 47.3 points per game last season, 25.3 in the paint, 12.1 off of turnovers and 4.7 on fast breaks.

