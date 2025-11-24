Cent. Conn. St. hosts Sacred Heart following Smith’s 21-point game

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-3) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-2) New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-3) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-2)

New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -3.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. plays Sacred Heart after Darin Smith Jr. scored 21 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 67-54 win over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Blue Devils are 1-0 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. is the NEC leader with 39.0 rebounds per game led by Max Frazier averaging 7.6.

The Pioneers are 0-3 on the road. Sacred Heart is fourth in the MAAC scoring 77.2 points per game and is shooting 43.2%.

Cent. Conn. St.’s average of 7.8 made 3-pointers per game is 5.0 fewer made shots on average than the 12.8 per game Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Smith is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.6 points for the Blue Devils. Melo Sanchez is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Yann Farell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Anquan Hill is averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

