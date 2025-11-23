Cent. Conn. St. faces Sacred Heart following Smith’s 21-point showing

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-3) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-2) New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Sacred Heart Pioneers (2-3) at Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-2)

New Britain, Connecticut; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. takes on Sacred Heart after Darin Smith Jr. scored 21 points in Cent. Conn. St.’s 67-54 victory against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Blue Devils have gone 1-0 in home games. Cent. Conn. St. averages 74.0 points while outscoring opponents by 9.4 points per game.

The Pioneers have gone 0-3 away from home. Sacred Heart scores 77.2 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Cent. Conn. St. averages 74.0 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 75.8 Sacred Heart gives up. Sacred Heart scores 12.6 more points per game (77.2) than Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Melo Sanchez is shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Devils, while averaging nine points. Smith is shooting 50.0% and averaging 16.6 points.

Yann Farell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, scoring 7.4 points while shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc. Anquan Hill is averaging 15.2 points and 7.6 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

