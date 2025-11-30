Cent. Conn. St. faces Pittsburgh, aims to end 5-game slide

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4) Pittsburgh; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St.…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (0-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (5-4)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cent. Conn. St. aims to end its five-game skid with a victory against Pittsburgh.

The Panthers are 4-3 in home games. Pittsburgh is 2-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

The Blue Devils are 0-3 on the road. Cent. Conn. St. gives up 70.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 19.4 points per game.

Pittsburgh is shooting 40.4% from the field this season, 3.1 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Cent. Conn. St. allows to opponents. Cent. Conn. St.’s 29.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.1 percentage points lower than Pittsburgh has allowed to its opponents (36.9%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Fatima Diakhate is shooting 67.6% and averaging 11.7 points for the Panthers. Carla Viegas is averaging 9.1 points.

Lucia Noin is shooting 36.2% and averaging 13.0 points for the Blue Devils. Kiyah Lewis is averaging 13.0 points.

