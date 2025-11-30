Cayden Charles scores 16 to lead St. Bonaventure past Florida Atlantic 70-65

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cayden Charles had 16 points to guide St. Bonaventure to a 70-65 victory over Florida…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Cayden Charles had 16 points to guide St. Bonaventure to a 70-65 victory over Florida Atlantic on Sunday.

Charles added five rebounds for the Bonnies (7-1). Frank Mitchell added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Achille Lonati also scored 13, making 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Devin Vanterpool led the way for the Owls (5-3) with 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals. Amar Amkou added 12 points and Kanaan Carlyle scored nine with five assists.

Charles scored nine points in the first half to help the Bonnies lead 34-32 at the break. St. Bonaventure used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a nine-point lead at 41-32 with 18:13 left before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

