Casey leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Columbia after 24-point showing

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-1) at Columbia Lions (2-1)

New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) faces Columbia after Gabby Casey scored 24 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 89-77 loss to the Penn State Lady Lions.

Columbia finished 10-1 at home last season while going 24-7 overall. The Lions averaged 72.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 59.2 last season.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) finished 24-10 overall last season while going 8-5 on the road. The Hawks averaged 69.0 points per game while shooting 44.0% from the field and 33.7% from behind the arc last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

