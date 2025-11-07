Carter Welling scores a double-double off the bench in Clemson’s 97-59 win over Gardner-Webb

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Carter Welling earned his first double-double off the bench as a member of Clemson’s team in…

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Carter Welling earned his first double-double off the bench as a member of Clemson’s team in a 97-59 win over Gardner-Webb on Friday night.

The Utah Valley transfer Welling scored 14 points and corralled 11 rebounds while Nick Davidson led Clemson in scoring with 18 points.

Clemson (2-0) started the game on a 14-3 run, ended by a 3-pointer by Spence Sims for Gardner-Webb (0-2). Sims and Jacob Hudson led the Runnin’ Bulldogs with 11 points each.

Gardner-Webb ran into foul trouble in the first half, with starters Julius Clark and Curtis Williams both earning three in the first half. They both fouled out within the first ten minutes of the second half.

RJ Godfrey scored 13 and Ace Buckner added 11 off the bench for the Tigers.

