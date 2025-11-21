Carter Welling rallies Clemson to 70-67 victory over West Virginia in Charleston Classic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carter Welling scored 11 of his 13 points in the last four minutes of the game…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Carter Welling scored 11 of his 13 points in the last four minutes of the game for Clemson in a 70-67 come-from-behind win over West Virginia on Friday night in the Charleston Classic.

Welling made his first 3-pointer with 3:11 to go to get the Tigers (5-1) within two. On the next possession, Welling hit another from behind the arc for a 64-63 lead. Welling added a layup and a three-point play in the final minute to clinch the victory.

Brenen Lorient dunked on a fast break with 1.5 seconds left for West Virginia (5-1) to set the final margin.

Welling finished with eight rebounds, shooting 2 of 3 from distance, and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line. Jestin Porter and RJ Godfrey both had 14 points to lead the Tigers and Dillon Hunter also scored 13.

Honor Huff led the Mountaineers with 17 points. Chance Moore had 16 points and Jasper Floyd scored 14.

