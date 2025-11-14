Carr’s 27 points sends Baylor past Tarleton State 94-81

WACO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Carr scored 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting and reserve Isaac Williams IV scored 16 points…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Carr scored 27 points on 10-for-13 shooting and reserve Isaac Williams IV scored 16 points and Baylor beat Tarleton State 94-81 on Friday night.

Williams made 6-of-8 shots, Obi Agbim scored 14 points, Dan Skillings Jr. 13 and Tounde Yessoufou 12 for the undefeated Bears (3-0) who shot 58% (33 of 27) including 41% (11 of 27) from 3-point distance.

Reserve Dior Johnson, a 6-foot-3 junior, led Tarleton State (2-3) with 42 points on 17-of-24 shooting and 6 of 7 from the foul line. Johnson was just six days removed from scoring a previous career-high 32 points in a win against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

Freddy Hicks was the only Tarleton State starter in double figures scoring 13 points.

Baylor outscored the Texas 18-10 in a five-minute span in the first half to reach its first double-digit lead of the game at 36-26. Baylor went on to a 55-42 halftime lead and stayed ahead by double digits for all but 2:20 of the second half.

