Carr’s 16 points lead 6 players in double figures, Bears beat Washington 78-69

WACO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Carr hit three 3-pointers and finished with 16 points to lead six Baylor players scoring in double figures and the Bears beat Washington 78-69 on Sunday night.

Tounde Yessoufou scored 13 points for Baylor (2-0) and Caden Powell added 12 points and 10 rebounds. Dan Skillings Jr. and Isaac Williams scored 12 points apiece and Michael Rataj finished with 11.

Zoom Diallo led Washington (2-1) with 15 points and Quimari Peterson, who made 1 of 9 from 3-point range, scored 11. Hannes Steinbach, a 6-foot-11 freshman, had 10 points and 15 rebounds for his second consecutive double-double.

Rataj converted a three-point play and Carr made a 3-pointer in a 12-2 run that made it 25-19 with 7:43 left in the first half and Baylor (1-0) led the rest of the way.

Wesley Yates III hit a 3-pointer to cap a 7-2 spurt that trimmed Washington’s deficit to 57-53 with 9:48 remaining in the game, but Yessoufou responded 32 seconds later with a three-point play to spark a 9-3 run to push the lead back into double figures about two minutes later. Williams made a layup with 3:37 left that gave the Bears their biggest lead of the game at 73-62.

The Huskies outrebounded Baylor 42-33 and had a 42-28 advantage in points in the paint, but made just 3 of 20 (15%) from 3-point range.

Baylor’s is one of three high-major programs (Miami and Memphis) with zero returning players from the 2024-25 season. The Bears lost four players to expired eligibility, nine to the transfer portal and one to the NBA.

Washington plays Friday at Washington State

Baylor hosts Tarleton State on Friday

