Carroll’s 20 lead Morehead State past Midway 89-84

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jon Carroll had 20 points in Morehead State’s 89-84 victory over Midway on Monday. Carroll shot…

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Jon Carroll had 20 points in Morehead State’s 89-84 victory over Midway on Monday.

Carroll shot 7 of 7 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line for the Eagles. Anouar Mellouk scored 13 points, finishing 5 of 5 from the floor. Davion Cunningham finished with 12 points.

Midway was led in scoring by Decoreio Smith, who finished with 26 points and four assists. Amari Wales added 24 points and Maurice Washington-Williams scored 14.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.