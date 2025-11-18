Carroll’s 20 help Xavier knock off Old Dominion 99-69

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tre Carroll had 20 points in Xavier’s 99-69 victory against Old Dominion on Tuesday. Carroll added seven…

Carroll added seven rebounds and five assists for the Musketeers (3-2). Roddie Anderson III scored 20 points while going 7 of 10 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and added five rebounds. Jovan Milicevic shot 7 of 14 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line to finish with 20 points.

LJ Thomas led the way for the Monarchs (2-3) with 13 points and six assists. Drew McKenna added 12 points for Old Dominion. Caelum Swanton-Rodger had 10 points.

Xavier took the lead about four minutes into the game and did not trail again. Carroll led the Musketeers with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 51-29 at the break. Xavier outscored Old Dominion by eight points over the final half, while Anderson led the way with a team-high 14 second-half points.

