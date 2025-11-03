Carr scores 28 points, Yessoufo adds 24 and Baylor pulls away from feisty UTRGV for 96-81 win

WACO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Carr scored 28 points and Tounde Yessoufo scored 24 points and Baylor beat UTRGV 96-81…

WACO, Texas (AP) — Cameron Carr scored 28 points and Tounde Yessoufo scored 24 points and Baylor beat UTRGV 96-81 on Monday in a season-opener for both teams.

Carr shot 9 for 14 and Yessoufu 10 for 16. Obi Agbim scored 16 points and Dan Skillings Jr. scored 15 points for the Bears who shot 49.2% (32 of 65). Agbim made four of Baylor’s 11-made 3-pointers. Baylor put it from behind the arc 30 times (36.7%).

Marvin McGhee III scored 16 points, Filip Brankovic and reserve Zae Blake scored 14 each and Kye Dickosn 10 for UTRGV. The Vaqueors shot 49.2% (30 of 61) including 40.7% (11 of 27) from 3-point range.

UTRGV got off to a 9-0 start before Agbim wrapped two 3s around one from Carr to tie it. UTRGV responded with a 17-3 outburst for a 14-point lead.

Baylor countered by outscoring the Vaqueros 22-7 in an eight-and-a-half minute span for a 34-33 lead. A 10-0 run in the last 1:49 gave Baylor a 46-37 lead at intermission.

Yessoufou’s basket 1:54 into the second half gave Baylor a 52-41 lead and the Bears led by double digits for the remainder.

Baylor’s 10 transfers is tied for fourth most in the nation this season. BU is one of seven teams in the power-four conferences with double-digit transfers.

