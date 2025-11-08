Live Radio
Carr leads Baylor against Washington after 28-point game

The Associated Press

November 8, 2025, 4:46 AM

Washington Huskies (2-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Washington after Cameron Carr scored 28 points in Baylor’s 96-81 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Baylor finished 13-3 at home last season while going 20-15 overall. The Bears averaged 7.5 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Washington went 13-18 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Huskies averaged 71.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

