Carr leads Baylor against Washington after 28-point game

Washington Huskies (2-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0) Waco, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Washington after Cameron…

Washington Huskies (2-0) at Baylor Bears (1-0)

Waco, Texas; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Baylor plays Washington after Cameron Carr scored 28 points in Baylor’s 96-81 victory against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros.

Baylor finished 13-3 at home last season while going 20-15 overall. The Bears averaged 7.5 steals, 2.8 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Washington went 13-18 overall last season while going 2-9 on the road. The Huskies averaged 71.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.5 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.