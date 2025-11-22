Carnegie and Georgia host Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (6-0) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays…

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2) at Georgia Lady Bulldogs (6-0)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Georgia Tech after Dani Carnegie scored 22 points in Georgia’s 92-46 win against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Lady Bulldogs are 5-0 on their home court. Georgia has a 6-0 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Yellow Jackets play their first true road game after going 3-2 to begin the season. Georgia Tech scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game.

Georgia makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 16.8 percentage points higher than Georgia Tech has allowed to its opponents (31.4%). Georgia Tech has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 12.8 percentage points above the 31.6% shooting opponents of Georgia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carnegie is shooting 50.0% and averaging 17.8 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 9.7 points.

Talayah Walker is averaging 13.6 points and 2.2 steals for the Yellow Jackets. Catherine Alben is averaging 11.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

