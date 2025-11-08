Carmody leads Boston College against UMass Lowell after 21-point showing

UMass Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at Boston College Eagles (1-1) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes…

UMass Lowell River Hawks (1-0) at Boston College Eagles (1-1)

Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College takes on UMass Lowell after Lily Carmody scored 21 points in Boston College’s 69-57 win against the New Hampshire Wildcats.

Boston College finished 16-18 overall with a 12-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Eagles averaged 73.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.9 last season.

UMass Lowell finished 1-15 in America East play and 2-11 on the road last season. The River Hawks allowed opponents to score 62.3 points per game and shot 41.4% from the field last season.

