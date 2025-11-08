Carlyle’s 14 lead Florida Atlantic past Charleston 94-77

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle had 14 points in Florida Atlantic’s 94-77 victory over Charleston (SC) on Saturday. Carlyle…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle had 14 points in Florida Atlantic’s 94-77 victory over Charleston (SC) on Saturday.

Carlyle shot 4 for 9 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Owls (2-0). Devin Williams scored 12 points and added seven rebounds. Maxim Logue finished 6 of 6 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Cougars (1-2) were led by Jlynn Counter, who posted 22 points, six rebounds and two steals. Jaxon Prunty added 13 points for Charleston (SC). Chadlyn Traylor had 12 points and four assists.

