Carlyle scores 21, Florida Atlantic knocks off Pacific 82-59

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle had 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 82-59 win over Pacific on Thursday.

Carlyle shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line for the Owls (4-1). Isaiah Elohim shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to add 13 points. Devin Vanterpool had 12 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (2 for 6 from 3-point range).

Elias Ralph led the way for the Tigers (3-2) with 16 points and two steals. Pacific also got 12 points and two steals from TJ Wainwright. Isaac Jack also had 11 points and two steals.

Both teams next play Monday. Florida Atlantic plays Loyola Marymount and Pacific squares off against Stony Brook.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

