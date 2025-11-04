Carlyle scores 19 as Florida Atlantic outlasts Boston College in overtime thriller, 83–78

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle scored 19 points and Xander Pintelon added 14, including a key 3-pointer in…

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Kanaan Carlyle scored 19 points and Xander Pintelon added 14, including a key 3-pointer in overtime, as Florida Atlantic outlasted Boston College 83-78 in the season opener Monday night.

Carlyle led a balanced Owls attack, shooting 6 of 13 from the field and hitting four 3-pointers. Pintelon, a sophomore forward, hit three 3s and knocked down two clutch free throws in the extra period to help FAU seal the win.

Devin Vanterpool added nine points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while freshman Yohann Sissoko scored four of his eight points in overtime and came up with a key steal in the final seconds. Devin Williams chipped in 10 points and four rebounds as Florida Atlantic shot 43% from the field, going 12 of 24 from deep.

Boston College forced overtime when Donald Hand Jr. buried a 3-pointer late in regulation, but FAU took control early in the extra frame behind Carlyle’s 3 and Pintelon’s free throws.

Hand led the Eagles with 20 points, while junior Boden Kapke impressed off the bench with 17 points on 7-of-10 shooting, including three 3-pointers. Chase Forte added 14 points and four assists, but the Eagles missed 12 free throws — finishing 12 of 24 at the line — and committed 14 turnovers. Boston College shot 42% with 10 3s.

The Owls outscored the Eagles 17–12 in overtime, closing the game on a 5–0 run after Hand’s final 3-pointer brought Boston College within two.

