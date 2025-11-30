Carlyle leads Florida Atlantic against Saint Bonaventure after 22-point outing

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-2) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-2)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic plays Saint Bonaventure after Kanaan Carlyle scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 74-65 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Owls have gone 3-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic ranks fifth in the AAC in rebounding with 35.9 rebounds. Devin Vanterpool paces the Owls with 7.1 boards.

The Bonnies play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Saint Bonaventure ranks sixth in the A-10 giving up 69.0 points while holding opponents to 42.3% shooting.

Florida Atlantic makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Saint Bonaventure averages 75.6 points per game, 3.6 more than the 72.0 Florida Atlantic allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlyle averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 27.1% from beyond the arc. Vanterpool is shooting 51.8% and averaging 16.0 points.

Darryl Simmons II is averaging 16.9 points and 3.1 assists for the Bonnies. Frank Mitchell is averaging 16.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

