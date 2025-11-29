Carlyle and Florida Atlantic host Saint Bonaventure

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-2) Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-1) at Florida Atlantic Owls (5-2)

Boca Raton, Florida; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Saint Bonaventure after Kanaan Carlyle scored 22 points in Florida Atlantic’s 74-65 loss to the George Mason Patriots.

The Owls have gone 3-0 in home games. Florida Atlantic is sixth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 72.0 points while holding opponents to 43.4% shooting.

The Bonnies play their first true road game after going 6-1 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Saint Bonaventure is third in the A-10 with 11.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Frank Mitchell averaging 4.1.

Florida Atlantic makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than Saint Bonaventure has allowed to its opponents (42.3%). Saint Bonaventure averages 75.6 points per game, 3.6 more than the 72.0 Florida Atlantic allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlyle is shooting 42.9% and averaging 16.6 points for the Owls. Xander Pintelon is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 45.3% and averaging 16.9 points for the Bonnies. Mitchell is averaging 16.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

