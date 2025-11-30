Carl Parrish scores 21 to lead Presbyterian over The Citadel 69-41

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Carl Parrish had 21 points to lead Presbyterian over The Citadel 69-41 on Sunday. Parrish went…

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Carl Parrish had 21 points to lead Presbyterian over The Citadel 69-41 on Sunday.

Parrish went 7 of 9 from the field (5 for 6 from 3-point range) for the Blue Hose (5-5). Josh Pickett added 15 points and six rebounds. Jonah Pierce scored 13.

The Bulldogs (2-6) were led in scoring by Braxton Williams, who finished with 13 points.

