Canisius visits Saint Bonaventure following Drake’s 20-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-3) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (3-0)

Olean, New York; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure hosts Canisius after Laycee Drake scored 20 points in Saint Bonaventure’s 68-65 win over the Binghamton Bearcats.

Saint Bonaventure went 6-24 overall with a 4-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bonnies averaged 53.1 points per game while shooting 36.0% from the field and 30.9% from 3-point distance last season.

Canisius finished 5-10 on the road and 10-21 overall last season. The Golden Griffins averaged 55.1 points per game last season, 23.9 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 5.7 on fast breaks.

