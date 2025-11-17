Canisius visits High Point following Martin’s 21-point performance

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) at High Point Panthers (3-1) High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) at High Point Panthers (3-1)

High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -25; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays Canisius after Rob Martin scored 21 points in High Point’s 91-74 loss to the UAB Blazers.

High Point went 29-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 81.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.9 last season.

Canisius finished 3-17 in MAAC play and 2-15 on the road a season ago. The Golden Griffins averaged 10.8 points off of turnovers, 5.6 second-chance points and 2.4 bench points last season.

___

