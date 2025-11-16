Canisius visits High Point following Martin’s 21-point game

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) at High Point Panthers (3-1) High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: High…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-2) at High Point Panthers (3-1)

High Point, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point plays Canisius after Rob Martin scored 21 points in High Point’s 91-74 loss to the UAB Blazers.

High Point went 29-6 overall with a 16-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 81.7 points per game last season, 16.2 on free throws and 24.9 from 3-point range.

Canisius finished 3-28 overall with a 2-15 record on the road last season. The Golden Griffins averaged 64.8 points per game last season, 24.8 in the paint, 10.8 off of turnovers and 8.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

