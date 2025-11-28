Canisius plays Buffalo following Singleton’s 33-point performance

Buffalo Bulls (7-0) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Buffalo…

Buffalo Bulls (7-0) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius plays Buffalo after Kahlil Singleton scored 33 points in Canisius’ 75-66 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Golden Griffins have gone 4-0 in home games. Canisius averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulls are 1-0 on the road. Buffalo averages 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 8.0 points per game.

Canisius’ average of 7.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Buffalo gives up. Buffalo averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Canisius allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Ndjonga is shooting 48.6% and averaging 12.9 points for the Golden Griffins. Singleton is averaging 12.3 points.

Daniel Freitag is averaging 20 points for the Bulls. Angelo Brizzi is averaging 14.1 points.

