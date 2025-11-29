Canisius plays Buffalo after Singleton’s 33-point game

Buffalo Bulls (7-0) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -7.5;…

Buffalo Bulls (7-0) at Canisius Golden Griffins (4-3)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -7.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Buffalo after Kahlil Singleton scored 33 points in Canisius’ 75-66 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Golden Griffins have gone 4-0 at home. Canisius is ninth in the MAAC with 11.7 assists per game led by Michael Evbagharu averaging 3.0.

The Bulls have gone 1-0 away from home. Buffalo is fifth in the MAC giving up 71.9 points while holding opponents to 46.0% shooting.

Canisius scores 63.6 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 71.9 Buffalo allows. Buffalo has shot at a 46.5% rate from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points greater than the 45.4% shooting opponents of Canisius have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryan Ndjonga is scoring 12.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Golden Griffins. Singleton is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers.

Ryan Sabol averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulls, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 32.0% from beyond the arc. Daniel Freitag is averaging 20 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.