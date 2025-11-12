Canisius Golden Griffins welcome the Mercyhurst Lakers on Wednesday

Mercyhurst Lakers (2-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-2) Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins…

Mercyhurst Lakers (2-1) at Canisius Golden Griffins (1-2)

Buffalo, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Griffins -1.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius hosts Mercyhurst.

Canisius went 3-28 overall a season ago while going 1-12 at home. The Golden Griffins averaged 11.3 assists per game on 23.5 made field goals last season.

Mercyhurst finished 15-16 overall with a 4-14 record on the road last season. The Lakers shot 43.2% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point range last season.

