Canisius faces Dayton, looks to end 5-game slide

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-5) at Dayton Flyers (2-2)
Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Canisius heads into the matchup against Dayton as losers of five games in a row.
Dayton went 18-13 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Flyers gave up 62.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.
The Golden Griffins are 0-3 on the road. Canisius ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
