Canisius faces Dayton, looks to end 5-game slide

The Associated Press

November 20, 2025, 4:42 AM

Canisius Golden Griffins (0-5) at Dayton Flyers (2-2)

Dayton, Ohio; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius heads into the matchup against Dayton as losers of five games in a row.

Dayton went 18-13 overall a season ago while going 12-5 at home. The Flyers gave up 62.5 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

The Golden Griffins are 0-3 on the road. Canisius ranks second in the MAAC shooting 35.5% from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

