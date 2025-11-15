Canisius faces Cornell, aims to break 4-game skid

Cornell Big Red (1-2) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-4) Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Canisius aims…

Cornell Big Red (1-2) at Canisius Golden Griffins (0-4)

Buffalo, New York; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Canisius aims to stop its four-game skid when the Golden Griffins take on Cornell.

Canisius finished 10-21 overall with a 5-10 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Golden Griffins averaged 10.2 assists per game on 19.0 made field goals last season.

Cornell finished 3-11 in Ivy League play and 4-12 on the road last season. The Big Red shot 39.8% from the field and 25.9% from 3-point range last season.

